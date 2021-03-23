© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas

Texas Will Open Vaccine Eligibility To All Adults Monday

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published March 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT

The State of Texas says it will allow all adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services at the Department of State Health Services. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

DSHS has told vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years and older — allowing them to the front of the line, even if they don't have an appointment.

The agency will also launch a new website aimed at connecting people with vaccine clinics through public health agencies.

So far, about 20% of Texans have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Copyright 2021 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT.

Tags

TexasCOVID-19 VaccineTop Stories
Matt Largey
Matt has been a reporter at KUT off and on since 2006. He came to Austin from Boston, then went back for a while--but couldn't stand to be away--so he came back to Austin. Matt grew up in Maine (but hates lobster), and while it might sound hard to believe, he thinks Maine and Texas are remarkably similar.
See stories by Matt Largey