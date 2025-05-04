Tarrant County confirms first measles cases

Tarrant County confirmed its first positive cases of measles May 2.

Two cases, in the same household, have been confirmed. It has not yet been determined where the patients contracted the disease, the public health agency said.

Tarrant County Public Health reported that the two individuals visited Methodist Mansfield ER, 2700 E. Broad St., from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 29-30 while contagious.

Tarrant County Public Health said it is actively investigating additional possible exposure sites and contacts during the individuals' infectious periods. The agency said it will give more in-depth information about the situation early next week.

Unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals who were at the location should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 20, Tarrant County Public Health said.

Measles is a preventable disease, the health agency said, and two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best protection.

Tarrant County Public Health encourages unvaccinated residents or those unsure of their vaccination status to contact their health care provider for vaccine recommendations and guidance.

Symptoms for measles include fever above 101 degrees and cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis or red eyes. These symptoms are followed by a red, blotchy rash that begins at the hairline/scalp and behind the ears and progresses down the body.

Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area, the agency said.

Tarrant County Public Health said anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and isolate themselves from others, contact a health care provider for guidance, and call before visiting a clinic or hospital to limit possible exposure to others.

Tarrant County Public Health says vaccines are available through primary health care providers and local pharmacies. It also offers vaccines at its six immunization clinics.

Residents may schedule an appointment by calling 817-248-6299 or walk in during clinic hours.

Tarrant County Public Health said it is working closely with local and regional partners to monitor this situation.

So far, 683 cases of measles have been reported in Texas. This is 20 more since April 29; 89 patients have been hospitalized. The outbreak started in January among a group of unvaccinated children in Gaines County, near Lubbock. A case was reported in Rockwall County, northeast of Dallas, in late February and another in Denton County April 19.



