San Antonio residents urged to check National Broadband Map because inaccuracies may affect local funding

What is the National Broadband Map?

A new nationwide map created by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that includes information about internet access, provider availability, speeds, and connectivity.

The map will be used to determine where $42 billion in new federal broadband funding is directed.

The Texas comptroller responsible for overseeing statewide broadband has called the map “clearly flawed,” because internet providers inflated their coverage areas.

But the state is not stepping in to challenge the map. It is leaving it to municipalities and individual residents to do it themselves.

How could inaccuracies in the National Broadband Map could affect San Antonio residents?

If the map has inaccurate information for the address of a residence or business, San Antonio could lose out on funding to bolster broadband access in that area.

Across the state, that could mean improperly administering — or losing — hundreds of millions of dollars for broadband funding.

San Antonio has a large digital divide. Data from 2013-2017 showed that 25% of San Antonians had no internet access at all .

How may someone address inaccuracies (by Jan. 13)?

Nonprofit San Antonio Connects strongly urged residents and business owners to check the National Broadband Map to verify whether information is correct. It has received numerous reports of inaccuracies.

Inaccurate information about broadband access, options, speeds, or connectivity at an address may be reported to San Antonio Connects. It has created a website where residents can file challenges using a form in English or in Spanish .

These challenges must be filed by Friday, Jan. 13, in order to be considered by the federal government.

Residents are also encouraged to share the links with friends, family, and coworkers to ensure everyone in San Antonio can access the internet.