Spurs dominate 2nd half to go up 3-1 on Trail Blazers

April 26 - De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Victor Wembanyama had 27 in his return from concussion protocol, helping the visiting San Antonio Spurs to a 114-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Sunday.

Fox sank 11 of 17 shots ‌from the floor and drained four 3-pointers to aid the Spurs in overcoming a 19-point deficit to seize a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is Tuesday in San Antonio.

After sitting out Game 3, Wembanyama showed why he was the NBA's first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year by recording 11 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals.

"I had lots of emotions in me before the game, obviously excitement. Frustration," Wembanyama told ESPN. "I let it ⁠all out tonight."

"The challenge now is for him to continue to play the way that he did in the second half for the whole game," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson added. "If he does that, we'll be tough. But if he doesn't do that, there's a ripple effect for our team -- and that's the responsibility that comes with being the face of the franchise as the best player."

Stephon Castle collected 16 points and eight assists while dealing with both an injured left hand and foul trouble.

Devin Vassell added 11 points for the Spurs, who outscored the Trail Blazers by a 73-35 margin in the second half.

Deni Avdija scored 26 points, Jrue Holiday had 20 and Jerami Grant added 17 off the bench for the ‌Trail ⁠Blazers.

Tied at 74 entering the fourth quarter, the Spurs opened the period on a 27-7 run. Castle set up Wembanyama for a trio of alley-oop dunks before Fox sank a pair of jumpers and a 3-pointer to give San Antonio an 87-77 lead with 7:47 left.

Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson converted from beyond the arc and added a pair of driving buckets to extend ⁠San Antonio's lead to 101-81 with 4:31 remaining.

Tempers flared after Castle pushed the ball into the chest of Avdija. A shoving match ensued, resulting in a technical foul on both parties.

Portland held a two-point lead after the first quarter before extending that advantage to 19 ⁠points at 58-39 on Donovan Clingan's 3-pointer with a minute left in the half.

San Antonio cut into the deficit by scoring the last two points of the second quarter and the first 13 of the third, highlighted by 3-pointers from ⁠Justin Champagnie, Fox and Vassell on consecutive possessions. The Spurs seized a 64-62 lead after a pair of jump shots from Vassell and then Wembanyama added a dunk in the final second to forge the tie at the end of the third quarter.

"We mentally (broke) down and couldn't get over that," Blazers coach Tiago Splitter said.

--Field Level Media