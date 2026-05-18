San Antonio Spurs playoff wins inspire song, 'Ballin' Like Wemby'

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The Spurs playoff run continues to inspire San Antonians to pay homage to the team in a variety of ways.

There have been freebies from businesses and Spurs haircuts to celebrate the Spurs' victories. And now there's a song too.

News From tacos to conchas, Spurs wins trigger giveaways across San Antonio A giant Spurs sign on one side of the Frost Tower and free tacos, coffee, and Mexican sweet bread are all signs of support for the Spurs and their fans by the business community.

South Side music artist Lee Valentine has written and recorded a cumbia song, "Ballin Like Wemby," that is attracting a following as the Spurs start the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The song pays tribute to Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle. It also includes the sounds of cars honking — the clarion call of revelers on Commerce Street after a Spurs victory. Valentine also switches to Spanish with "Estamos ganando" a phrase which means "We are winning."

Valentine said the Spurs and their fans needed a song they could call their own. The combination of modern hip-hop and Texas and Latin influences create a sound that feels authentic to San Antonio's culture.

"I said, man, we need a Spurs ... theme song. Something fresh. Something hot that hasn't been done or seen before," he said. "And I said let's do a 'ballin' with Wemby song.' That's literally what happened, and one thing led to another, and I just went into my studio and knocked it out."

By day, Valentine works as a dental assistant, but he has also worked for years as a musician and collaborated with D.J. Kane, the original lead singer of the grammy-winning Kumbia Kings, on the hit "Loco Por Ti."

Courtesy photo Lee Valentine

What you hear with this new tune is all Valentine. He's also planning the production of a music video.

"I've been doing this a long time, since I was 18 years old. Music has been in my blood and it's who I am. I am a one-man army, a one-man band, just like you said. I do it all. I produce. I rap."

Valetine was raised in a hardworking migrant family, and his music reflects his cultural pride and determination.

You can find "Ballin Like Wemby" streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and You Tube. And You can follow Lee Valentine across social media platforms.

