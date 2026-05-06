San Antonio businesses show their love for Spurs and their fans

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When the Spurs win during the playoffs, local businesses all over San Antonio show their support by rolling out special offers.

The most conspicuous support may be the giant "GO Spurs GO" sign on the Frost Bank Tower. It's visible to the East Side of downtown, facing the Frost Bank Center.

The sign may end up in television coverage of the games. NBC's earlier coverage of the NBA playoffs featured aerial shots of downtown from the Frost Bank Center.

"San Antonio's small businesses aren't just offering free tacos and coffee; they're showing the world what this city is made of," said Jeff Webster, president and CEO of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

"The Spurs have always been more than a basketball team; they're a rallying point for our entire community, and our local entrepreneurs are answering that call," he said.

Webster also praised efforts by small San Antonio businesses in general.

"These are the same small business owners who invest in our neighborhoods, employ our neighbors and keep San Antonio's culture alive, and right now, they're turning every Spurs win into a citywide celebration," he said.

Alamo Biscuit Company at the Shops at Rivercenter will offer 500 free conchas, Mexican sweet bread, after Wednesday’s game if the Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday night.

Fans who honk their vehicle horns while passing the bakery on Commerce Street downtown will receive the free treats.

Taco Palenque is offering a free breakfast taco with the code “SPURSWIN."

The Eight Ball Coffee shop on South St. Mary’s will serve free coffee the morning after wins from 8 to 10 a.m. only.

Pluckers Wing Bar is also offering five free wings to fans who dine in during playoff games and wear Spurs gear.

Watch parties for away games are planned at The Rock at La Cantera, where fans can get rally towels, T-shirts, and free tickets through the Spurs website.