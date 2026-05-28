Bexar County honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty

Bexar County commissioners by proclamation this week honored county officers who have died in the line of duty.

The proclamation was in conjunction with National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day this month.

The memorial roll includes two sheriffs, along with several deputies, and a few canines.

County law enforcement dates back to 1731 when the Spanish appointed a sheriff to keep law and order in the territory.

During the Republic of Texas years, Bexar covered an area that stretched to Wyoming and back that had to be patrolled for outlaws.

Today, more than 1,500 sheriff’s personnel help watch over 2 million residents in 1,200 square miles.

Bexar County Sheriff Javizer Salazar thanked commissioners for their proclamation that remembers the fallen.

"Twenty-two officers, two-legged and four-legged, have died in this line of duty ... to this county," he told them.

Many died from gunshot wounds or vehicle accidents, and COVID claimed some, including the last to die in the line of duty — Deputy Ronald Butler in 2021.

In the 1800s, the county lost two sheriffs, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

Sheriff Edward Stevensdied in 1895 from complications from a gunshot wound inflicted by horse thieves.

"Sheriff Joseph Hood was killed after being stabbed with an arrow while struggling with a member of the Comanche tribe at the "Council House Fight." The fight began over the release of hostages being held by the tribe," the website reported.

The canines that died in the line of duty were Chucky, Vegas, Duke, and Hades.