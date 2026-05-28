Spurs fans looking to Wemby as the season hangs in the balance

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Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has been catching a lot of heat for his dismal Game 5 performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team on the brink of NBA playoff elimination on Thursday night.

Television commentators, sports writers, and some fans have voiced their disappointment. The NBA is also unhappy with Wemby for not speaking to the media after Game 5.

But most fans still have faith in Wemby and the Spurs team based on reaction Texas Public Radio got from them at the Spurs downtown pop-up shop at 333 West Commerce St. on Thursday afternoon.

The shop was still busy selling Spurs merchandise to fans who believe they will be wearing silver and black items for more playoff games beyond Game 6.

Fan Amanda Lujan believes Wembanyama will rebound from Game 5 with support from the home crowd at the Frost Center.

"I feel like he was tired," she said. "He's a big guy and it takes a lot. ... You just have to push through to make that win happen."

Fan Suzanne De La Cruz said Wemby — just like the rest of us—can have a tough day at the office.

"You have good days and you have bad days and that was a bad day," she said. "Today is a new day and they're going to go. They are going to take it."

Spurs fans are definitely not ready to let the playoff hopes of their beloved young team come to an end — or the Commerce Street honking, free tacos and coffee, and nuns' prayers that come with it.

Game 6 tips off at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. It will be broadcast by NBC-TV and streamed on Peacock.