Mexican delegation invites San Antonio soccer fans to 2026 Men's World Cup games in Monterrey

The 2026 Men's World Cup games will be played throughout North America next year, including in Dallas and Houston. A delegation from Mexico on Thursday officially invited San Antonians to visit the games to be held in Monterrey.

Monterrey is little more than an hour's flight from San Antonio International Airport. Its Estadio Monterrey will host games on June 14, 20, and 24 in 2026.

Carolina Espino Barros, a spokesperson for the Tourism Ministry in Nuevo Leon, said people from San Antonio should come for the games and stay for the attractions.

"We're famous for our mountains," she said. "We have amazing nature and adventure. We'll also have a lot of gastronomy — Michelin starred restaurants."

Monterrey is also known for its museums and interesting architecture, from the modern to the old. Some preserved homes in Old Town date back to the 1700s.

She added the area has thousands of hotel rooms with one- to five-star ratings and for any budget.

Monterrey expects 2 million visitors for the games, including some from San Antonio.

Jacob Tyler, who is in charge of air service at San Antonio International Airport, said up to 800,000 people fly non-stop between San Antonio and Mexico every year.

"As far as the rankings for the biggest cities go, with people flying back and forth, Mexico City is number one and then Monterrey is a close second."

The Men's World Cup Final will be played in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.