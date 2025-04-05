Chompin' on the River Walk: Florida advances to the NCAA Championship

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Call them the comeback kings. The University of Florida Gators have advanced to the NCAA Championship after mounting yet another come from behind win Saturday night against Auburn at a sold out Alamodome.

The Gators' tough road to San Antonio included dramatic wins after trailing late against UConn in the second round and Texas Tech in the Elite 8.

This time around, they trailed Johni Broome and Auburn at the half before Walton Clayton Jr. led the Gators on a furious run to defeat SEC rival Auburn 79-73.

Clayton finished with 34 points, Alijah Martin scored 17 and Thomas Haugh had 12 points.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Reuters Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.

This is the first time the Gators are in the national championship since winning back to back titles in 2006 and 2007.

Their coach at the time, Billy Donovan, was in attendance at the Alamodome as he was honored for being tapped as a member of the 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame class.

Florida will play the winner of the Duke vs. Houston Saturday nightcap in the NCAA Championship on Monday night.

This Final Four has featured no Cinderella stories, and all No. 1 seeds, including the highest rated offenses and defenses in tournament history.

The last time all No. 1 seeds met in the Final Four was back in 2008 in San Antonio.

Sports What's up with the blimps flying over San Antonio during Final Four? On both sides is an image of a tilted Charles Barkley that makes him appear to flying like Superman. The blimp's other nicknames include 'Soar Charles,' 'The Up Chuck,' 'Air Chuck One' and 'The Ugly Chuckling.'