Cotton Bowl Classic still on as winter weather approaches North Texas

The Cotton Bowl Classic is still expected to take place at AT&T Stadium this week as scheduled, even as forecasters predict winter weather moving into the region Thursday.

The National Weather Service placed parts of North Texas in a winter weather warning Wednesday. The Dallas-Fort Worth area could see two to four inches of snow starting Thursday morning, according to the weather service. That's down from the previously forecasted amount of up to six inches.

A mix of snow and sleet is possible for the area near and south of the Interstate-20 corridor.

But Friday's college football semifinal game between the University of Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes is still set for kickoff. AT&T Stadium and Cotton Bowl Classic officials said in a statement they continue to monitor weather reports and are prepared for all contingencies.

Officials said they have met routinely with city officials, the Director of Transportation for North Texas, and the College Football Playoff.

Teams were expected to arrive in the area Wednesday.

During a press conference Tuesday, Dallas Transportation Director Ghassan Khankarli said the city started treating roadways and bridges on Monday and has crews ready to come in Wednesday.

Kevin Oden, director of emergency management and crisis response in Dallas, said earlier in the week the city has worked with regional partners to ensure minimal impacts for fans traveling to the game.

"Our priority is ensuring safe travel for teams and their fans visiting Dallas and the Metroplex, allowing them to enjoy their time here safely," he said.



