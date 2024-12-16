San Antonio's Alamo Bowl to feature nation's top college football player

If you want to see the man considered the top player in college football, San Antonio's very own Alamo Bowl later this month will be your chance.

Alamo Bowl officials describe Saturday's Heisman Trophy winner — Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes — as "one of the most dynamic two-way players in the last quarter century of college football."

He plays offensive and defensive positions.

Hunter also recently won other top college football awards, including the Walter Camp, Bednarik, Lott, Biletnikoff, and Hornung Awards for his abilities on both sides of the ball. It was the first time in its 135-year existence that the Walter Camp named one player an All-American in both offense and defense.

He ranks in the top five of the top half of Division 1 college football players in receptions with 92, touchdowns with 14, and overall yards at 1,152, and in passes defended with 15 and interceptions with four.

The 23rd ranked Buffs play the 17th ranked BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec 28.

The nationally televised game can be seen on ABC at 6:30 p.m.

The 2023 bowl game, featuring number 12 Oklahoma and number 14 Arizona, generated a total economic impact of $55.9 million for San Antonio last year and brought 43,333 visitors to town, according to a report conducted by Economic Analytics Consulting, LLC, Bowl officials said.

The 2023 report also indicated an average length of stay of 2.9 days with 29.3% of the out-of-state guests making their first visit to San Antonio.

Since the Bowl's inception, it has delivered a total economic impact of more than $1.1 billion to the San Antonio community from the 1.8 million attendees.

Proceeds from the event help fund the largest local scholarship program among all Bowl games. The Valero Alamo Bowl and its partners collectively awarded more than $1.2 million — split between 165 students representing every participating San Antonio area high school and four-year university last season, a news release explained.