Alamo Bowl teams named; local Texas and SMU alums celebrate entry into college football playoffs

Alamo Bowl officials have announced the college teams to square off later this month in the San Antonio classic.

San Antonio's Valero Alamo Bowl will host #17 BYU and #23 Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes are coached by former Dallas Cowboy pro football hall-of-famer, Deion Sanders.

This is BYU's first Alamo Bowl and Colorado's fourth.

Kickoff is Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.

Local alums of the University of Texas and Southern Methodist University are celebrating entry into the College Football Playoffs.

Twelve teams made the cut. UT is seeded 5th and ranked 3rd in the nation. SMU is seeded 11th and ranked 10th in the nation. Oregon is seeded number 1 and ranked number 1.

Also, the Boerne High School football team made it to the state semifinals in Class 5A Division II (2).

The Boerne Greyhounds defeated Miller High School from Corpus Christi at the Alamodome this past Friday.

Boerne faces Randle High School of Richmond on Friday night.