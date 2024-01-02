Brahmas return this season in the new UFL

The San Antonio Brahmas will be back this spring as part of the newly-formed United Football League.

The league announced the merger between the XFL and USFL on New Year's Eve.

The Brahmas are one of eight teams sorted into two conferences.

Wade Phillips was named as the team's new head coach.

He's previously served as head coach of the Denver Bronco, Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The regular season begins on March 30. The Alamodome is the home of the Brahmas.

USFL Conference teams now in the UFL:



Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL Conference teams now in the UFL:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston was the one market the USFL and XFL both had teams, and it was one of the strongest markets for both leagues. As a result, the USFL’s Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks, according to a UFL news release.

Players will report to training camp on Saturday, Feb. 24, in Arlington, Texas.