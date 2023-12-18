UTSA seeking first ever bowl win in Tuesday night's Frisco Bowl

The UTSA Roadrunners and Marshall Thundering Herd kickoff the Frisco Bowl on ESPN at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The game will be played in Toyota Stadium in Frisco in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. In San Antonio, game watchers are expected to pack sports bars around the city, especially around the university's Northwest Side campus.

The Roadrunners, led by coach Jeff Traylor, are still in search of the program’s first bowl win in what will be their fourth consecutive and fifth all-time appearance in a bowl game. Marshall has had 10 bowl appearances in the last 11 years, according to bowl officials.

UTSA and Marshall have met three times previously when both were members of Conference USA. The Thundering Herd lead the series, 2-1.

The 8-4 Roadrunnners are representing the American Athletic Conference, while 6-6 Marshall is representing the Sun Belt Conference.

UTSA was a 12.5-point favorite to win their first bowl game as of Monday.

Check for ticket availability at the Frisco Bowl at https://thefriscobowl.com/tickets/.

UTSA's history in previous bowl games:

UTSA played in its first bowl game in just its sixth season against New Mexico at the 2016 New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque. The Lobos beat the Roadrunners, 23-20.

During Traylor’s first season as coach in 2020, the Roadrunners lost to number 16 Louisiana 31-24 in the 2020 First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

UTSA met No. 24 San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl in 2021. The Roadrunners were defeated by the Aztecs 38-24.

Last year at the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, UTSA was beaten by number 23 Troy, 18-12.