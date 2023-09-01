San Antonio to spend more than $29M on upgrades to 30-year-old Alamodome

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

San Antonio will spend more than $29 million to upgrade the Alamodome for the 2025 Final Four.

The city council approved two contracts on Thursday.

The first contract with the construction firm Skanska is worth $20 million.

It will go to the construction of 18 new luxury suites and a number of upgrades to which the city has already committed in order to host the 2025 NCAA tournament — including updates to the fifth level concession area and the Alamodome’s sound system.

The second contract is worth $9 million and will go toward fixing structural issues with the 30-year-old facility.

The city learned earlier this week that it did not make the list of finalists to host the 2031 NCAA tournament because of the Alamodome's age and because other cities have newer facilities.

The dome's updates will begin this fall and are scheduled to be completed in January 2025, at which point the city will consider any future work on the facility.

