San Antonio to host XFL Championship Game; Brahmas open season at Alamodome

The XFL has announced the Alamodome has been selected as the host site of its inaugural XFL Championship Game.

The XFL’s ownership group — Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital — made the announcement before the San Antonio Brahmas home opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, which San Antonio went on to lose 15 to 18.

The XFL Championship Game will be played on May 13 at 7 p.m. local time and will be televised on ABC.

"We are thrilled to announce that San Antonio and the Alamodome will be the host of this season’s inaugural Championship Game," said Dany Garcia, chairperson and owner. “I have been so impressed by the level of enthusiasm and commitment from the fans in San Antonio.”

More than 24,000 turned out for San Antonio’s season opener.

“Our inaugural XFL season is officially rolling with our eight teams showing out and representing the passionate fans of their cities,” Johnson said. “From now through May, our athletes have their eyes set on the Championship game and we’re pumped to bring this historic event to the Alamodome. Plus, on a very personal note, I started my wrestling career in San Antonio, specifically at the Alamodome. This was my very first Royal Rumble. The city, the fans - San Antonio and the state of Texas helped shape my career.”

San Antonio is one of eight cities to host an XFL team.

“San Antonio is the perfect spot for the XFL’s inaugural championship game, and we are more than ready to host this exciting event,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “From the Alamo to the Riverwalk to the city’s burgeoning culinary scene, XFL fans will have an array of fantastic entertainment options for championship weekend in San Antonio.”

Ticket information for the XFL Championship Game will be announced at a later date.