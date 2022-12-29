Tickets available for the Alamo Bowl, city offers park-n-ride and limited free parking

Tickets still remained at midday for the 30th Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome.

Kickoff between number 20 Texas and number 12 Washington is at 8:05 Thursday night.

Tickets as low as $55 per seat were still available online early Thursday afternoon. Fifty-yard line seats were selling for just under $700.

The city is offering free parking at the City Tower Garage to those who show game tickets between 4 and 8 p.m. VIA is offering park and ride services to the game from the Crossroads location starting at 5 p.m.

Huskies Coach Kalen DeBoer said his team is looking forward to the national exposure a game on ESPN against the Longhorns will bring.

"It's certainly an opportunity for our guys. They're proud and we're proud of what we have accomplished this year, and we're really looking forward to putting our product out there for the country to see," he said.

With 10 wins this season, DeBoer has won more games as a first-year coach than any other in school history.

UT will be playing without star running back Bijan Robinson who opted out for the NFL draft. But Coach Steve Sarkisian said the team's other running backs are ready to help fill the void.

"We're fortunate, it's a talented group. Now they're going to get their opportunity to go play and play at a high level against a good team," he said.

Economic experts said last year's bowl game had an economic impact of $45 million on the city as fans packed downtown bars, restaurants, and hotels.

About 59,000 attended the bowl game last year. Due to a winter storm's impact on air travel this week and the close proximity of Austin, the dome is expected to see far more burnt orange jerseys than purple and gold ones.

EPSN reports the bowl game is the highest rated outside of those aired on New Year's Day. The game has attracted more than 7 million television viewers in some past years.