© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Tickets available for the Alamo Bowl, city offers park-n-ride and limited free parking

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published December 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
UT Coach Steve Sarkisian.png
Alamo Bowl
/
UT Coach Steve Sarkisian, seated next to the Alamo Bowl trophy, speaks to reporters at a pre-game news conference this week

Tickets still remained at midday for the 30th Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome.

Kickoff between number 20 Texas and number 12 Washington is at 8:05 Thursday night.

Tickets as low as $55 per seat were still available online early Thursday afternoon. Fifty-yard line seats were selling for just under $700.

The city is offering free parking at the City Tower Garage to those who show game tickets between 4 and 8 p.m. VIA is offering park and ride services to the game from the Crossroads location starting at 5 p.m.

Huskies Coach Kalen DeBoer said his team is looking forward to the national exposure a game on ESPN against the Longhorns will bring.

"It's certainly an opportunity for our guys. They're proud and we're proud of what we have accomplished this year, and we're really looking forward to putting our product out there for the country to see," he said.

With 10 wins this season, DeBoer has won more games as a first-year coach than any other in school history.

UT will be playing without star running back Bijan Robinson who opted out for the NFL draft. But Coach Steve Sarkisian said the team's other running backs are ready to help fill the void.

"We're fortunate, it's a talented group. Now they're going to get their opportunity to go play and play at a high level against a good team," he said.

Economic experts said last year's bowl game had an economic impact of $45 million on the city as fans packed downtown bars, restaurants, and hotels.

About 59,000 attended the bowl game last year. Due to a winter storm's impact on air travel this week and the close proximity of Austin, the dome is expected to see far more burnt orange jerseys than purple and gold ones.

EPSN reports the bowl game is the highest rated outside of those aired on New Year's Day. The game has attracted more than 7 million television viewers in some past years.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Sports Top StoriesAlamo Bowlfootball
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick