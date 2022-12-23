Preparations underway for 30th Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29

The 30th Alamo Bowl logo was painted on the 50 yard line at the Alamodome on Friday as preparations continue for the showdown between the #20 Texas Longhorns and #12 Washington Huskies.

The Longhorns were expected to arrive on Saturday, and the Huskies come to town on Sunday. Both teams are staying at downtown hotels.

Texas will practice at Trinity University, while Washington will practice at the University of the Incarnate Word before the big game.

On Monday, both teams will be treated to a day at SeaWorld.

On Tuesday, the media covering the game are expected in town and will settle into the Media Center at the Alamodome.

Team news conferences will follow before the 5 p.m. pep rally at the Arneson River Theater on the River Walk. Players, coaches, and cheerleaders and bands from both schools are expected to appear.

On Wednesday, the USAA Kickoff Luncheon at the Marriott Rivercenter begins at noon. ESPN’s Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic emcee this luncheon, where head coaches and players at the head table will speak while their teammates enjoy the event from the audience. The university bands and cheerleaders will perform.

On Thursday, the Alamo Bowl kicks off at 8:05 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Alamo Bowl officials said half of those in attendance are usually locals, while the other half are out of town fans here to support their teams.