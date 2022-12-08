XFL unveils San Antonio Brahmas jerseys

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The XFL has revealed its new team uniforms, including home and away sets.

The San Antonio Brahmas will sport navy blue jerseys at home and gold jerseys on the road. The helmet features horns with a crackled finish.

The design process was a collaboration between XFL ownership, marketing, and Under Armour.

Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra — a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms.

San Antonio, Houston and Arlington have been chosen to host football teams in the latest reboot of the XFL.

The three Texas cities will join Seattle, Las Vegas, St. Louis, Orlando and Washington D.C. as hosts for the 2023 season.

San Antonio will be coached by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward. Wade Phillips, the former Cowboys head coach, will lead the Houston team. The Arlington team will be coached by former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops.

The XFL was originally launched in 2001 by former World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon as an alternative to the NFL. It failed after one season and again in 2020. It's now under the ownership of WWE Hall of Famer and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his business partner Danny Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners.

The season is scheduled to begin Feb. 18th at the Alamodome, just days after the Super Bowl.

San Antonio has seen 13 professional football teams come and go due to financial reasons since the 1970s. The most recent contenders, the San Antonio Commanders and their Alliance of American Football, could not even finish their debut season. San Antonio did have the league's best attendance, averaging 27,000 attendees a game.

For more information on tickets, visit, XFL.com/tickets.