Tickets on sale for December's UTSA championship game, Alamo Bowl

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Tickets are now on sale for two major college football games at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio in December.

Number 23 UTSA hosts North Texas in the 2022 Ryan C-USA Championship Game this Friday, Dec. 2. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. UTSA is also ranked at number 24 in the USA Today coaches poll.

The Roadrunners showed up at number 23 in the AP Top 25 poll after their 34-31 home win over the University of Texas at El Paso Miners, 34-31. UTSA trailed 24 to 0 and then launched its biggest comeback in school history.

It is the second game of the season against the Mean Green. The Roadrunners bested North Texas 31-27 in the final seconds of their first game on Oct. 22.

The game will be broadcast nationally on the CBS Sports Network. Tickets can be purchased at alamodome.com.

Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl, which kicks off at 8 p.m. It will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The bowl game, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will feature the number 1 PAC 12 college football team versus the number 1 Big 12 after the college football playoff selections.

The two teams to play in the Alamo Bowl are expected to be formally announced on Dec. 4.

During its three-decade run, the Alamo Bowl has attracted 1.6 million fans, around half being from out-of-town, according to bowl officials. It has also pumped $950 million into the local economy, with fans patronizing downtown hotels, bars, restaurants, and retailers.