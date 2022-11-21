NCAA Women's Final Four to return to San Antonio in 2029

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee has named the five cities, including San Antonio, to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four from 2027 through 2031.

San Antonio was selected to host the games at the Alamodome in 2029. Columbus, Ohio will play host in 2027, while Indianapolis will be home to the games in 2028. Portland, Oregon, will serve as the host city in 2030, and Dallas will follow in 2031.

“The Women’s Final Four is the premier women’s basketball event in the country, and it’s exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future,” said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference.

“The committee appreciates all the cities involved in the highly competitive bid process. When we crown a national champion in the selected cities, our student-athletes, coaches and fans will have enjoyed an amazing championship experience," she said.

San Antonio previously hosted the Women’s Final Four three times, in 2002, 2010 and 2021. In 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio and the surrounding region played host to the entire 63-game NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, which relied on a controlled environment, according to a news release.

The Alamodome was the site when Stanford claimed the 2021 title in front of a limited capacity audience.

The dome has the distinction of holding the all-time Women’s Final Four attendance record was set when 29,619 were at the national semifinal games and the national championship game in 2002.

Dallas, which is already preparing to host the Women’s Final Four and the Division II and III women’s basketball national championship games in 2023 from March 31 to April 2, will host for a third time in 2031.

In addition to Dallas in 2023, the other cities previously chosen to host before 2027 are Cleveland in 2024, Tampa in 2025 and Phoenix in 2026.