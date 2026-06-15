Cellos descend on the Hill Country for music festival

Breaking news: Fredericksburg, Texas, has been invaded... by cellists.

Eighty cellists, to be exact.

The Texas German gem of the Hill Country is the home to the Fredericksburg Music Festival, going on right now through June 21, and a tithe of their musicians drove in to San Antonio to be with us in the TPR Studios, and perform and talk about the incredible days-long cello-fest.

Daniel Lelkchuk, one of the many staffers who are cello faculty/performers/professors/recording artists from all over, was with them, and shared his excitement: "We've been having such a special time here at this festival and it's so great to be able to converge together."

The age range is from twelve all the way to ... well, as Lelchuck puts it, "the elder professors in the bunch." He says, "We're having a great time talking about cello, learning about cello, and sharing these incredible concerts."

The reception in the small town has been warm. "You get stopped all the time on the street, and people say 'We've heard all about the festival, and when's the next concert?'"

There are events every single day till the 21st, and more than one on some days. It's a true one-of-a-kind Texas event. All the information is at texascellos.org.