Sing out on July 4 with the Heart of Texas Concert Band

Texas is going all-out for America’s 250th. One of the biggest events is here in San Antonio, where the Heart of Texas Concert Band, Heart of Texas Singers, and River City Ringers will be doing a concert called “America at 250,” on the very day: Saturday July 4th, 3–5 pm.

Matthew McMurrin, conductor of the Heart of Texas Singers, is excited. “The auditorium at Trinity Baptist seats 1600, and we’ve had 1500-plus every year. This year, we’re going to be busting at the seams.”

And there’s a way you can be involved too. “We currently have 50 great singers, but there’s room for many more, and we would love to have folks who are competent singers come and join us.”

Rehearsals are on Saturday mornings, 9 to 11 am, at Trinity Baptist, then a dress rehearsal on Friday the 3rd, at 6pm. If you can read music, and have ever wanted to be part of a huge concert with a full ensemble, here’s your chance.

Just send an email to heartoftexassingers@gmail.com and you’ll get all the info you need, including copies of music. Says McMurrin, “All you have to do is give us your voice.”

And there’s your metaphor. A chance to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, by adding your own voice to the mighty chorus.

America at 250

