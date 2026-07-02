Apollo Chamber Players share our 250 year story in music

No one does it like Houston, and no one does Houston like the Apollo Chamber Players, who have wowed audiences with eight albums, and now have a 9th studio album out, called "We The People." As you may guess, its theme is the 250th anniversary of July 4, 1776. And its release date is July 3, 2026, which is no accident.

Says Matthew Detrick, founder and violinist, "It's a musical storybook, and it's this intergenerational storyline that spans 250 years."

As for Houston's place among the Founders, Detrick has a point of view.

"Houston and Texas are, in a way, hidden protagonists in this story. One of my favorite quotes, as we're looking at our Founding Fathers and honoring what they did... Thomas Jefferson said that cities are the laboratories of democracy. Houston and San Antonio and Dallas are leading the way, in diversity, and in science and the arts and kind of showing the rest of the world what a truly global city looks like in the 21st century."

"We the People" explores the evolving story of American democracy through new works by John Corigliano, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Homayoun Sakhi, John Cornelius, Marcus Maroney, and Mark Buller — just that list itself serves as a notice of what's to come. The album serves up story after story, meditation after celebration, of all the vast variety of people who make up America and have come to it to expand their own stories.

It's released by Azica Records, and available on all the usual streaming platforms.

Listen to the album below, and our interview with Matthew with the audio player at the top of this page.