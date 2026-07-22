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Arts & Culture
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Classical Connections

East Texas musicians tell stories in music

By Barry Brake
Published July 22, 2026 at 6:25 PM CDT
Anna and Kaden Larson, Consonari
Courtesy of the artists
Anna and Kaden Larson, Consonari

"We as human beings are storytellers." That's what Kaden Larson says about a brand new album released on July 23rd, 2026, called "Tell Me A Story." It's by the duo Consonari, a Texas duo from Tyler, where violinist Anna Larson and pianist Kaden Larson live and serve as professors.

The album connects a range of works — from Florence Price's "Fantasies" to Matthew Schultheis's newly commissioned piece, "The Burial of the Stars," through a common theme: nighttime storytelling.

Says Kaden, "There's a magic that happens when we're connecting on that level." Anna recalls that "we got the name of the album, 'Tell Me A Story,' from five pieces on the album, inspired by different folk tales and things, but we also took that and thought every kid at bedtime goes up to their parents — I did — with a stack of books and says, 'Hey, Mom, can you read me ... ALL of these books! ... can you read me one more story, one more before we go to bed.' "

The album delivers: a bewitching collection of nocturnes and tales, often feeling like magic itself being conjured out of the night sky. Of course, that's what a good bedtime story does, and this album provides an enchanting soundtrack.

Tags
Classical Connections Classical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake