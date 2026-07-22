East Texas musicians tell stories in music

"We as human beings are storytellers." That's what Kaden Larson says about a brand new album released on July 23rd, 2026, called "Tell Me A Story." It's by the duo Consonari, a Texas duo from Tyler, where violinist Anna Larson and pianist Kaden Larson live and serve as professors.

The album connects a range of works — from Florence Price's "Fantasies" to Matthew Schultheis's newly commissioned piece, "The Burial of the Stars," through a common theme: nighttime storytelling.

Says Kaden, "There's a magic that happens when we're connecting on that level." Anna recalls that "we got the name of the album, 'Tell Me A Story,' from five pieces on the album, inspired by different folk tales and things, but we also took that and thought every kid at bedtime goes up to their parents — I did — with a stack of books and says, 'Hey, Mom, can you read me ... ALL of these books! ... can you read me one more story, one more before we go to bed.' "

The album delivers: a bewitching collection of nocturnes and tales, often feeling like magic itself being conjured out of the night sky. Of course, that's what a good bedtime story does, and this album provides an enchanting soundtrack.