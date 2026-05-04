SOLI Chamber Ensemble celebrates America through music

This week’s concert from SOLI Chamber Ensemble ties in to the 250th birthday of our country, and features all-American music.

It’s part of the “America/Beautiful” project, started by pianist and composer Min Kwon during the COVID-19 pandemic, who commissioned 76 composers to create what she called “a musical snapshot” of America in the early 21st century.

Juri Seo responded with a quiet, fragmented version of “America the Beautiful,” which you pianist Carolyn True performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Seo’s piece will be one of 10 different composers represented on the program “Echoes of Home,” Tuesday, May 5 a 7:30 p.m. at Trinity University’s Ruth Taylor Concert Hall.

In addition to the modern music, SOLI is also adding a beautiful performance of some of Aaron Copland’s “Old American Songs,” with guest soloist, mezzo-soprano Jacquelyn Matava.

“He's truly the one that created, if you will, that patriotism, the patriotism in music that we feel so deeply,” said Stephanie Key, SOLI’s clarinetist.

Hear more from SOLI, including music performed live in our studio, by using the audio player at the top of this page.

MUSIC IN THIS SEGMENT:

