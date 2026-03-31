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Classical Connections

Classical saxes at UTSA Southwest

By Barry Brake
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:03 PM CDT
Claire Salli and Rami El-Farrah perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Barry Brake
/
TPR
Claire Salli and Rami El-Farrah perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

The saxophone is an undisputed star of the 20th century in every genre but one. But fear not, classical sax is very much with us, especially at a free concert tonight at the historic Coates Chapel at UTSA Southwest, downtown. That gorgeous room will reverberate with the sound of two professors of saxophone, and some of their sax colleagues and sax students, for an evening of music, from baroque to the present day.

The two professors are Claire Salli and Rami El-Farrah. According to El-Farrah, “We put together a duo because we were planning to perform in China this summer, but that kind of fell through. So we reached out to some contacts in Europe, because we still wanted to travel overseas, and what we did is we put together a short performance program, and then did some master-class teaching throughout the UK, and a performance in Belgium as well.”

And now they’ve returned home so their students (and you) can hear them. The concert, part of UT San Antonio’s En Viva music series, begins at 7:30 pm.

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Classical Connections Classical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
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