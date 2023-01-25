San Antonio Philharmonic to celebrate MLK at Dreamweek concert

This weekend’s Pops concert by the San Antonio Philharmonic is an official Dreamweek event, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Conductor Charles Floyd is in town to lead the concert, which he programmed himself, full of music by William Grant Still, Florence Price, Felix Mendelssohn, and bookended by two great anthems, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” and “America the Beautiful.” Floyd said the framing was intentional.

“It is about finding unity through our collective patriotism that regardless of the divisions, we still live in a country with the promise of equality. So doing the two anthems is intended to bring people together.”

The San Antonio Philharmonic Dreamweek concerts will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 & 28, at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of San Antonio. Details and tickets are online at SAphil.org. Click the audio link above to hear Barry Brake's interview with Charles Floyd.

