Sean Saldana | The Texas Standard

Sean Saldana is a production assistant for Morning Edition.

He first joined NPR in the fall of 2020 as a remote intern with The Indicator from Planet Money.

Saldana is a proud graduate of The University of Texas and Austin Community College, and before coming to NPR, he held a number of roles ranging from social media copywriter to T-Mobile sales rep.

Saldana has also covered historic preservation, public safety, and parks and recreation for his hometown of Austin, Texas.

He currently lives in Los Angeles.