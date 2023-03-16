Sean Saldana | The Texas Standard
Sean Saldana is a production assistant for Morning Edition.
He first joined NPR in the fall of 2020 as a remote intern with The Indicator from Planet Money.
Saldana is a proud graduate of The University of Texas and Austin Community College, and before coming to NPR, he held a number of roles ranging from social media copywriter to T-Mobile sales rep.
Saldana has also covered historic preservation, public safety, and parks and recreation for his hometown of Austin, Texas.
He currently lives in Los Angeles.
UT Austin has a chance to finish on top but keep an eye on Baylor.
Higher prices for gasoline, meat and vegetables and even cooking oil have put pressure on food trucks as they struggle to balance menu prices with customers' expectations of a low-cost meal.
Sweltering temperatures and high humidity are hitting a large part of the U.S., affecting about 70% of Americans. Most at risk, the elderly, those with medical conditions and people who work outside.
The flamingo is one of two pink birds that escaped a zoo in Kansas during a storm in 2005. Nicknamed Pink Floyd, the bird has been spotted along the Texas coast for several years.
The joro spider has managed to make its way to the United States from Japan. Those spiders can grow to be about 3 inches long, including a large bulbous body with bright yellow stripes.
Or, how the Nike Cortez — named after a conquistador — became a staple of Chicano streetwear.
Seasonal retail company Spirit Halloween reopens stores across the U.S. as Halloween approaches each year. If they seem to be everywhere, that's because they are.