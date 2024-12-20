SeaQuest aquarium drops lawsuit against whistleblower who reported animal abuse

Mall aquarium SeaQuest has dropped its lawsuit against a whistleblower who accused the company of mistreating its animals.

Former SeaQuest Marketing Coordinator Lana Westbrook initially faced financial damages and a gag order in the lawsuit filed by the company. Now, with the lawsuit dropped, she is unconditionally released from SeaQuest's non-disclosure agreement and can share her experiences and observations.

Westbrook's attorneys with the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project said the lawsuit was aimed at "chilling" her criticism of the company shortly before the release of an ABC News investigative feature on SeaQuest. Westbrook was not part of the investigation.

Steffen Seitz, Animal Activist Legal Defense Project litigation fellow, said in a statement that animal suffering is "baked" into SeaQuest's business model.

"That the public is increasingly uninterested in patronizing a business that exploits animals for profit is a welcome sign," Seitz said in the statement. "All of SeaQuest’s locations should be closed immediately and the animals should be released or rehomed to sanctuaries. Wild animals belong in their native habitats, not in shopping malls.”

SeaQuest attorney Jaxon Munns declined to comment.

The chain, which had a North Texas location in Fort Worth, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month in the wake of the animal abuse allegations.

Prior to the bankruptcy filing, a Humane Society investigation conducted this summer reported starving animals, roach and maggot infestations and human-related injuries and deaths at multiple locations. The investigation also found high employee turnover rates and disorganized leadership.

SeaQuest closed its Fort Worth location at the Ridgmar Mall in October of this year.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today . Thank you!

Copyright 2024 KERA