Expect roadsides, parking lots, and parks to be packed for Saturday's eclipse

The Texas Department of Transportation warned Texans to expect heavy traffic as locals, out-of-staters, and visitors from all over the world descend on San Antonio and the Hill Country for Saturday's annular eclipse.

San Antonio has the best viewing of any most-populated U.S. city, which eclipse buffs have been reading about for years now, so area residents can expect a crowd.

The best of the "ring of fire" moment will last just three minutes beginning at 11:53 a.m. on Saturday, according to NASA. The whole experience runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as the sky grows darker, achieves the full eclipse for those three minutes, then steadily brightens to normal.

The National Weather Service reported that the sky should be clear for the spectacle.

TXDOT warned motorists to be on the lookout for others who may be parked on the roadside and standing outside of their vehicles to view the eclipse.

Large parking lots, like those at giant shopping centers or box stores, are also expected to attract eclipse gazers. State, county, and city parks may also serve as viewing locations.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg was expected to join other local dignitaries for an eclipse viewing at the J. Street Trailhead.

"San Antonio has one of the best greenway trails systems in the county — it's time we celebrate it," he said in a statement.

Nirenberg will also use the moment to kick off the first Camino Verde, or "Green Road," event in order to draw more attention to the trails locals have invested in for the last 25 years.

The Witte, Doseum, Scobee Planetarium, Zoo, and Mission Jose are hosting related events. Most offer free eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

Event planners warned people that if they own eclipse viewing glasses, they should ensure they are certified by the International Organization for Standardization.

