Aftershocks possible after three Pleasanton earthquakes

Aftershocks are possible after the largest earthquake in the San Antonio area's history rattled Pleasanton before midnight Wednesday and early Wednesday morning.

Atascosa County officials confirmed there were no injuries or serious damage reported.

Three little quakes were reported, the largest -- a 3.9 magnitude temblor -- came in at 11:22 Tuesday night., followed by smaller 3.2 and even a smaller 2.6 — both early Wednesday morning.

Amy Vaughan, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said they welcome reports from the public on the quakes and any aftershocks.

"If any more aftershocks do occur or they felt the one last night, they can go to the Did You Feel It website at earthquake.usgs.gov. ... We love having citizen science come in, and it helps us understand the nature of the earthquake better," she said.

Vaughn said they don't know the exact cause of the quakes, such as fault lines or the region's fracking industry.

"It's really difficult for us to like pinpoint any of the actual cause," she said. "We just see that a seismic event has occurred. We can't really determine the nature of it," she said.

Some claimed to have felt the 3.9 quake in San Antonio.

The first and biggest quake was centered about 3.2 miles east of Pleasanton, a town of more than 10,000 residents.

Pleasanton is located nearly 40 miles south of San Antonio.

The largest quake for all of South Texas was the 4.8 rattler that hit Karnes County in 2011.