SpaceX's next Starship launch scheduled for Monday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The eighth launch of SpaceX's massive Starship rocket has been pushed back from Friday to Monday, pending regulatory approval.

In a statement, SpaceX explained that a "live webcast of the flight test will begin about 40 minutes before liftoff, which you can watch here and on X @SpaceX. You can also watch the webcast on the X TV app. The launch window will open at 5:30 p.m. CT."

The launch test will again attempt to complete the first payload deployment of Starlink simulators and conduct multiple reentry experiments.

The launch tower successfully caught the Super Heavy booster during the first flight test of the year last month, but the spacecraft was destroyed.

SpaceX said hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability of the upper stage following an investigation into the mishap.

Now targeting to launch Starship's eighth flight test as soon as Monday, March 3 → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP https://t.co/nVu5uHMGwi — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 27, 2025

The launch comes after recent wins for the company.

Earlier in February, the group Save RGV sued SpaceX and said the company illegally polluted the waters around its launch site near Brownsville.

Hundreds of thousands of gallons are used as part of SpaceX's deluge system each time a launch takes place to help suppress fire, dust, and debris.

The group wanted a federal judge to impose fines and halt launches.

But the group later dropped its case because, it said, the state’s environmental agency granted SpaceX a permit that made it very difficult for them to win.

Other lawsuits against SpaceX for alleged environmental issues are still active.

The Texas Newsroom's Lauren McGaughy contributed to this report.