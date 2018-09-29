Sara Willa Ernst
Vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans doesn’t come from paranoia, but rather a long history of racism in medicine, experts say.
A new study shows that creating an environment in which math is part of everyday life, can help kids do better in the subject.
Also this week, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck down a bill that prompted thousands of teachers to protest this spring.
From teachers running for office to ballot measures that can add billions to public education, here's our guide to how the issue is playing out.
Also in our weekly education news roundup: 6 ways to talk to your kids about sex after Kavanaugh; Homeschooling is growing and changing rapidly