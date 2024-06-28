Head of board of realtors says new housing starts on San Antonio's South Side are "shocking"

New housing starts, south of U.S. 90, are "shocking," according to the chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors—Will Curtis.

But Curtis is shocked in a good way over the new demand for homes in that area. He said buyers could find a good deal on a new home on the South Side.

"There's so much more demand going down to the South Side, which again hasn't historically been the case," he said. "And to me, it's exciting, you know, great products, much more affordable in the scale of what they're going to be charging for down there."

Curtis, who has a background in commercial real estate sales, said all those new rooftops are also attracting more retail business to the South Side.

He was also high on job growth on the South Side.

"Great part of town with a lot of things that are going on with job opportunities in that area as well," he said. "Things like Port San Antonio with the work that they're doing there. Those are good high-paying jobs for that market and great homes for the individuals that will be living in that area."

The South Side is also becoming a regional home for advanced manufacturing, starting with Toyota two decades ago and welcoming newcomers, such as the commercial truck maker Navastar and JCB, a U.K.-based manufacturer of heavy-duty farming, industrial, and commercial equipment.

JCB just broke ground earlier this month on a half-a-billion-dollar manufacturing facility that is expected to eventually employee 1,500 after it opens in 2026.

Curtis stopped short of comparing it to the far West Side's booming housing market, but he said what's going on now in the South Side could be the start of a similar trend.

