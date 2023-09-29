© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Half the region could see rain this weekend; 'significant' cold front expected next week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT
The National Weather Service gave the San Antonio area a 50-50 shot at rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters said a shift in the weather pattern will allow an east-southeasterly flow to push moisture in the area this weekend.

The moisture, combined with daytime heating, was expected to trigger isolated showers.

Stubborn temperatures, however, will not ease off much. Highs in the lower 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances taper off Sunday night before rising slightly again on Monday.

Forecasters said the "first substantial fall cold front" is expected to arrive in the region late Wednesday or early Thursday. The front could also help trigger additional showers next week.

The cold front was also expected to drop temperatures to near normal fall like temperatures.

Some long-range forecasts indicate daytime highs in the 80s were likely to remain through the end of October, beginning Thursday.

