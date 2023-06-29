Nearly 50 dogs are on San Antonio's euthanasia list, and they need homes fast

San Antonio Pets Alive! called on the community for help on Thursday.

There are currently 48 dogs are on San Antonio's euthanasia list at 12:30 p.m., including 36 puppies under six months old.

Kennels at all SAPA! location are currently full and the organization does not have the available space to intake dogs from the list.

SAPA! is asking the community to foster and adopt the animals in their care to open up kennel space and save dogs at risk.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can fill out an application here or send an email to foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org

So far in June, SAPA! has rescued six nursing mother pups and their litters, along with many orphaned litters. Animals up for adoption can be found here .

See a list of dogs available for foster or adoption below: