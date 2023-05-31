San Antonio's largest dog park now open as part of major development

San Antonio's largest dog park is now open on the far Northwest Side.

The new 7.5-acre Coyote Dog Park at La Cantera is owned by Bexar County and is named after the Spurs Mascot. It's maintained by Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

The dog park is part of the planned new Spurs Sports and Entertainment human performance campus.

The entire campus is named the Rock at La Cantera, a $500 million project that will cover 45 acres. Both the city and county have contributed financial support.

The campus will include a human performance research center and park space for dogs and humans. It will also have links to the Leon Creek and Salado Creek Greenways and 40 miles of trails.

A public outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use are also in the works.

Campus officials explained that the name comes from a quote by famed social reformer Jacob Riis equating work ethic to “hammering away at rock.”

The statement added that the concept of pounding the rock informed how the Spurs have long defined success — not as a tally of wins and losses, but as a steadfast commitment to daily incremental improvements.

Located in USAA Real Estate’s 1,200-acre community in Northwest San Antonio, Spurs officials said the Rock at La Cantera will be for all of San Antonio.

The Lincoln Property Company will serve as the project manager for the Spurs performance center.