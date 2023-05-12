Storms may not end with Mother's Day as Baja California rainmaker lingers

A flood watch remained in effect for San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, and the Hill Country from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a disturbance over northern Mexico would spawn showers and thunderstorms that will train for several hours at a time between the U.S. Mexico border to east of San Antonio this weekend.

Some of the heaviest shower activity was expected on Saturday between 1 and 8 a.m. and then again from 1 to 6 p.m.

Mother’s Day will be very rainy too. Rainfall amounts will be three to six inches locally by Sunday, with rainfall of 10 inches or more in some spots, most likely west of San Antonio.

Motorists were advised to stay off the roads, especially at night and in the early morning hours when flooded low water crossings are hard to see.

Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles, and it only takes 12 inches of water to sweep a car away. Sometimes, the difference between life and death is small decisions. Never drive around barricades into flooded roads!

NWS Meteorologist Andrew Quigley said drivers should never underestimate the power of water.

“It just takes a foot to two feet of water that's moving at a good clip to basically sweep a vehicle away and float it like a boat,” he said. "So, we want to emphasize to people: Don't try to drive through any flooded roadways. It's just not worth the risk.”

The rain may not end after Mother’s Day either.

Lingering over the Baja California region, the upper disturbance responsible for the showers and storms over the weekend was expected to send pulses of energy northeast into the Rio Grande plains through the beginning of next week, according to the weather service.