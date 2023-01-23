Pacific cold front to bring minor drought relief

The National Weather Service on Monday reported the best rain chances for the San Antonio area would be between 3 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

Areas along and east of I-35 have the best shot at rain chances and rainfall totals of an inch or two. Lesser amounts will fall toward the west of the freeway.

The front will also result in gusty winds and lower humidities, which both increase the risk of wildfires. Wind gusts of 30 miles per hour are expected overnight Monday into Tuesday. And gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible on Tuesday.

The highs for the remainder of the week will hover just above or below 60, while lows will dip into the 30s, but a hard freeze is not expected in San Antonio. A warming trend will kick in on Sunday before the arrival of the next cold front.

Most of Bexar County is under exceptional or severe drought conditions after a very dry 2022. The new year is also off to a very dry start this January.

San Antonio remains under Stage 2 water restrictions as the busy spring planting season looms ever closer and with it a demand for more water.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, residents can only water yards with automatic sprinklers once a week based on street address.