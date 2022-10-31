San Antonio's XFL team now calls itself the San Antonio Brahmas

San Antonio's XFL team officially has a name and logo.

XFL announced Monday the team will be known as the San Antonio Brahmas for the 2023 season.

The logo includes four yellow lightning bolts shaped in the form of a bull head.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Hines Ward will coach the San Antonio team.

The league, an alternative to the NFL and under ownership of actor Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, announced earlier this year San Antonio was among eight U.S. cities that would host teams for the rebooted season.

The other teams are the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, and Vegas Vipers.

"Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day. Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team ... and wear these logos and represent their city with pride," owner Dwayne Johnson said.

As previously announced, the XFL selected Arlington, Texas and Choctaw Stadium as its new football operations Hub. The Hub will consist of a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for the League’s eight teams.

This hybrid Hub model provides players access to full-time, on-site support from coaches and athletic training staff, while still developing team affinity and community relations within their local markets, according to a news release.

Earlier this month, the XFL finalized all eight teams' coaching and football operations staff. As the 2023 season approaches, the coaching staff will continue to actively scout potential players in preparation for the XFL draft in November.

The XFL will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023, in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, the Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Season ticket deposits are available online for all teams at XFL.com/tickets.