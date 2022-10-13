Second cold front brings best rain chances since August

A second cold front is expected to push through the San Antonio area to start next week, dropping daytime highs

by 20 degrees and triggering some rain showers.

A cold front blew into San Antonio without much impact before sunrise on Thursday, outside of dropping the high into the low 90s and blowing out some humidity.

A grass fire danger statement was issued Thursday for an area along and north of Kerrville to San Antonio to Lexington line after the humidity dropped and winds picked up.

The next front won't be dry. Forecasters believe at least half the San Antonio area should see rain with the second cold front. One model has it pushing into the Hill Country by 8 p.m. on Sunday and then into San Antonio shortly after.

Forecasters said the best rain chances will be between Sunday night and Monday night. Showers are expected to taper-off on Tuesday.

Sunday will be hot with a high in the 90s, but then fall temperatures return through at least Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s and early morning lows will be in the 50s.

2022 has been a drought-stricken year for the city and the Hill Country. Grass fires have been numerous, and some waterways have dried up.

South Texas and Hill Country cities are under water restrictions that limit lawn watering with automatic sprinklers to one a week or once every other week.

At San Antonio International Airport, where the city's official rainfall total is recorded by the weather service, sits a very dusty rain gage. The city has recorded only about eight inches of precipitation for the entire year, 18 inches

below average rainfall for a year.

