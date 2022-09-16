UTSA plays number 21 Texas at Memorial Stadium on Saturday

The UTSA Roadrunners play number 21 Texas at Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday in another marquee matchup this season.

The Longhorns were favored by 12.5 points to win the game against the Roadrunners. UTSA's ambitious season began with a game against then 24th ranked Houston and unranked but very storied Army. UTSA lost to Houston but defeated Army in back-to-back overtime games.

The game marks the first meeting for the two teams in Austin.

Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor, who was on the coaching staff at UT, including as an associate head coach for offense, knows how loud it can get for teams at Memorial Stadium.

"It'll be like a rock concert. It's as loud as can be with their music and their excitement. Our guys have to do a really good job of communicating by hand signal or lip reading, however you want to communicate when you can't hear," he told insiderunnersports.com.

Traylor said he thinks UT is tough to stop and believes they outplayed then-number one Alabama last Saturday, even though the Longhorns lost the game.

"They've got one of the best play callers in the country, one of the best play designers, and they have some of the best players in the country. ... I would say they out played them on that day. I understand the scoreboard doesn't not say that and that's what matters, but I would say they outplayed them," he said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the Longhorn Network.