San Antonio

Watch Manu Ginóbili's Hall of Fame Enshrinement speech

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz,
Jerry Clayton
Published September 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
NBA: Preseason
Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports
/
X02835
Sep 10, 2022; Springfield, MA, USA; Manu Ginobili is inducted into the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall.

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginóbili was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday, surrounded by former teammates, coaches, and family.

Ginóbili's presenter at the ceremony was fellow Spurs legend Tim Duncan, who was also enshrined last year.

A large contingent of Spurs made the trip up to Springfield, including Tony Parker and Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

The Argentine native was drafted by the Spurs with the #57 overall pick in 1999 and played his entire NBA career in San Antonio. He scored more than 14,000 points, 4,000 assists, and 1,300 steals in his 16 year career with the Spurs.

He won NBA championships in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014 alongside Duncan and Parker.

Ginóbili, Duncan, and Parker remain the winningest Big Three in NBA history.

"I appreciate our run together so much in the championships, of course, but the disappointments also. They got us together, the conversations, the terrible trips, the late dinners, the early breakfasts, the jetlag. It was all worth it," Ginóbili said. "I love you guys. That's friendship. That's brotherhood."

Those Spurs teams were known for team basketball and Ginóbili embodied that spirit, agreeing to come off the bench for much of his career to benefit the team.

Members of the Argentina National Basketball team also made the trip up to Springfield. Ginóbili led them to an Olympic Gold Medal in 2004.

Ginobili still lives in San Antonio and works with the Spurs as a Special Advisor to Basketball Operations.

Tags

San Antonio Top StoriesManu GinóbiliHall of Famespeech
Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
See stories by Dan Katz
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton