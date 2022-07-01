Major fireworks planned this Fourth of July weekend in San Antonio

While the drought has led to a ban on the sale of some fireworks and some cities have canceled their official fireworks shows, the skies will still light up the area on the Fourth of July.

Independence Day fireworks include San Antonio's official celebration of America's birthday at Woodlawn Lake.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation reports the H-E-B-sponsored extravaganza includes DJ music, food trucks, and activities for children.

The food trucks will serve up barbeque, hot dogs, and tacos among other foods.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and culminates with a fireworks show. Much of the show is reflected on the lake's surface as an added special effect.

City officials warn residents who come during the day to dress for the heat and wear sunscreen, bring reusable water bottles and lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, and their own trash bags to keep the park clean.

Large fireworks shows will run through the entire holiday weekend at both Six Flags-Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio. Six Flags-Fiesta Texas will offer northwest side nightly shows from July 1 through July 4. SeaWorld will light up far west San Antonio from July 2 through July 4.

The San Antonio Missions will hold a post game concert with singer Kevin Fowler and a fireworks show at Wolff Stadium on Highway 90 West. The Missions play the Frisco Roughriders in an Independence Day matchup.

New Braunfels holds its traditional fireworks show at Landa Park on the night of the fourth. Boerne city officials decided to cancel their fireworks show due to fire prone conditions.

Local city and county officials urge area residents to take in professional fireworks show instead of

producing one at home because of the fire threat.

Bexar County Commissioners this month at the recommendation of County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez voted to ban the sale of rockets with sticks and missiles with fins by roadside vendors out in the county.

South Texas has seen thousands of acres charred by wildfires this spring and summer, including significant ones at Camp Bullis in northwest Bexar County and near Medina Lake in Medina County.

Fireworks use within the city limits of San Antonio is illegal.