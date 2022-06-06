San Antonio sees hottest day of the year so far, city opens cooling centers ahead of dangerous week

Monday could go down as the hottest day of the year in San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service.

At the least it is expected to be the hottest day of a triple digit week that began on Sunday. A weak cold front may bring a little relief next weekend, but there is no rain in sight

The record high for Monday's date of 101 degrees is expected to fall because of forecast highs in the area between 103 and 105. Some spots along the Rio Grande River could hit 112. Heat indices will be even hotter.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Forecasters warned residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity — or take frequent breaks if outdoor work is required — and to drink plenty of water. The weather service also said children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Seven cooling centers will be open each day through Friday from 12 to 9 p.m. Water and light snacks will be available.

For a map and listings of the cooling centers, visit the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management website here.

The county has opened cooling centers at:

ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Road

ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Road

ESD 5 – 7120 East Sixth Street, Somerset

ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Road

ESD 10 – 9100 South Loop 1604 East

ESD 12 – 14229 FM 1346, Saint Hedwig

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road

The weather service reports a subtropical ridge over West Texas is fueling the heat wave along with warm southwesterly winds from the higher terrain of Mexico.

The heat is only compounding a serious drought across the region.

Stage 3 water restrictions are looming for San Antonio this summer if more rain does not fall soon.

The water level in the Edwards Aquifer has dipped very close to 640 feet, the trigger for Stage 3 water restrictions. The water level dropped a foot in one day from Sunday to Monday.

Stage 3 water restrictions allow residents to only water yards with automatic sprinklers every other week for a few hours in the morning and evening based on street address. Residents can now water with automatic sprinklers once a week following Stage 2 restrictions.

The National Weather Service reports San Antonio is nine inches below annual rainfall totals so far the year.