Deadline arrives for property appraisal protests in Bexar County

Monday is the last day to file a property appraisal protest with the Bexar Appraisal District over the most recent round of appraisals.

Chief Appraiser Michael Amezquita predicts a record number of protests or around 160,000 could be filed.

The average increase in local property appraisals was 28%, prompting protests, especially from those who may be unable to pay their next property tax bill based on those appraisals.

Amezquita said protestors should not hesitate.

"Go ahead, file their appeal and give us an opportunity to take a deeper dive into their property because we've done a mass appraisal. Now let's get down to the brass tacks about your individual property characteristics and why your property should be distinguished from what's selling in your neighborhood," Amezquita said.

Protests are best filed online at bcad.org, but they can be mailed in, or dropped off at 411 N. Frio St.

A hot seller's market, driven by lower inventory and high demand, and both fed by San Antonio's popularity right now as a good place to move to, are behind the increased appraisals.

Many San Antonians remain in shock over the latest high property appraisals, but they are not the highest among the state's big four metro areas.

Appraisals soared 50% in the Boerne area, and 46% in the New Braunfels area. Renters, too, will feel the higher appraisals in the former of higher rents.

Appraisals jumped by 36% in the Austin area. Appraisals in the Dallas and Houston areas saw lower increases at 21% and 23% respectively.

Now some of the "Big Four" may have lower appraisals than San Antonio, but they are still a more expensive place to buy a home, Amezquita said.

"San Antonio remains the most affordable home from a buyer's standpoint, even though it's expensive, beyond our wildest imaginations, it's still the cheapest metro in Texas," he said.

The March median home price in San Antonio was $320,000. That compares to $335,000 in Houston, $360,000 in Dallas, and $521,000 in Austin.

High property appraisals go hand in hand with popular spots to live, like south of Fort Worth in Somervell County, where appraisals spiked 60% this year. It was the biggest increase in Texas.