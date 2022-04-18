Benefit concert set for Medina County wildfire victims

The Medina Cares Concert to benefit the victims of the Das Goat Fire and other wildfires in Medina County is set for Thursday night.

The concert performance by Cactus Country runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Paradise Canyon in Rio Medina. Concert-goers are encouraged to make a $20 donation at the event or donate at PayPal if they cannot attend. The Castroville Special Events Foundation has made tickets available online at Eventbrite. Information can also be found at the Medina Cares Concert Facebook page.

First responders and children 10 and under can attend the concert for free. Concert-goers can bring alcoholic beverages, but no glass bottles are allowed. Sponsors include the Castroville Special Events Foundation, the Medina County Electric Cooperative and the Hondo-D'Hanis Rotary Club. Food trucks will also be on site.

The Executive Director of the Medina County Economic Development Foundation Stephanie Blanks said last month several homes and dozens of families were impacted by the Das Goat Fire in the Mountain Ranch area, south of Medina Lake.

Medina County Economic Development Foundation / One home site completely gutted during the Das Goat Fire last month

"I know that three of the homes in that area were completely destroyed as well as 50 to 60 other families affected, whether property damage or smoke damage to their house," Blanks said.

The Castroville Special Events Foundation will determine how to best spend the money raised by the concert to aid victims.

"They're going to be generating applications that these families can fill out to kind of assess needs and now to allocate that money to the families," Blanks said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports much of Medina County is in exceptional ground conditions, the worst category of drought. Medina Lake before Easter weekend was only 20% full. Firefighters did use water from the evaporating lake to douse the Das Goat Fire, Blanks said.