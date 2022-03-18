© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
San Antonio

San Antonio will see stormy weather, possible grass fires in days ahead

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
Staging fire trucks at Freeman Coliseum.jpg
Bexar County Emergency Services District 7
/
Firefighters from several Bexar County Emergency Services Districts staged trucks and crews at Freeman Coliseum this week to fight grass fires if needed.

The National Weather Service reports next week could get off to a stormy start with the arrival of a Pacific cold front.

Forecasters said the cold front could trigger more than gusty winds and rain. Tornadoes and hail are possible too.

San Antonians will wake up to temperatures in the 40s Saturday morning, but the stormy weather is more likely between very early Monday morning and Monday night.

Much of the area is in drought conditions and could use the rain, especially to curb fire prone conditions locally and across the state.

The SAPD helicopter "Eagle" dumps water on a grass fire near Talley Road this week.png
Bexar County Emergency Services District 7
/
The SAPD helicopter "Eagle" dumps water on a grass fire near Talley Road this week

Several grass fires were burning southeast of Abilene on Friday. One in Eastland County had charred 34,000 acres and was only 5% contained as of midday Friday.

Separate grass and brush fires in the middle of this week burned around 1,500 acres in Blanco County, north of San Antonio, and another 1,500 acres in Atascosa County, to the south of the city, before they were contained.

Bexar County Emergency Services District 7 organized the staging of several firefighters from emergency services districts from across the county at Freeman Coliseum this week to battle grass fires if needed.

The district also posted images to its Facebook page that showed a San Antonio Police Department helicopter pressed into firefighting a grass fire this week off Talley Road.

A Red Flag warning was posted until 7 p.m. on Friday for counties south of a Cotulla to Victoria line. Forecasters said those counties are in tinder box conditions due to dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

San Antonio TPRTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick